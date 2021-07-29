FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.