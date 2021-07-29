Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Issues Earnings Results

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 1,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.46. Forterra has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $23.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRTA shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

