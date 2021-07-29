Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSUGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

