Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$815 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.10 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$3.900 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.81.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

