Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%.

FTAI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.98. 887,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,774. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

