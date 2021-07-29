Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Trading Down 4.6%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.99. 10,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 497,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $46,319,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 398,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

