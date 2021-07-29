Founders Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $418,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $316,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $12,540,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $658,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

LPG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,139. The company has a market capitalization of $504.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.