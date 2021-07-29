Founders Capital Management Has $56,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 70.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 607,373 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded up $6.29 on Thursday, hitting $128.90. 55,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $125.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

