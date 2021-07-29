Founders Capital Management Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,155,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.54. 20,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,218. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

