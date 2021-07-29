Founders Capital Management Sells 1,550 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Founders Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $248.65. 157,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,338. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.98. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $484.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

