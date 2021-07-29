Fox Factory (FOXF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Fox Factory has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.700-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $157.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $166.89.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

