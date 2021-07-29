Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$3.050 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

