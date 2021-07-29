Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fresnillo to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,010.83 ($13.21).

LON FRES traded up GBX 14.20 ($0.19) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 820.60 ($10.72). 943,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,007. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,635.34. The company has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.24. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

