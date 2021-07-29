FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.99. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.