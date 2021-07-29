FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Hawaii Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH opened at $84.27 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 37.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $3,854,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

