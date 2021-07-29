FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $330.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $187.75 and a 1-year high of $333.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

