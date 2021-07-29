FY2021 EPS Estimates for Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Lifted by Analyst

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Interfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $14.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.59. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFP. CIBC lowered their target price on Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$25.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.35. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$849.31 million for the quarter.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

