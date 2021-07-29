FY2021 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Increased by Analyst

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ResMed in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RMD. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $266.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 5,348.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

