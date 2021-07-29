FY2022 EPS Estimates for ICICI Bank Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for ICICI Bank in a report released on Saturday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

IBN stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at about $691,788,000. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,526,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after buying an additional 4,803,666 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,863,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,592,000 after buying an additional 4,727,837 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

