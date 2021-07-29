Galilel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (GALI)

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Galilel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galilel has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Galilel has a total market cap of $9,319.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00215061 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Galilel Profile

Galilel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Galilel’s total supply is 19,802,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,428,483 coins. The official website for Galilel is galilel.cloud. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @GalilelEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Galilel is https://reddit.com/r/Galilel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galilel Coin (GALI and zGALI) is an open-source public and private Proof-of-Stake digital cryptocurrency for fast (using SwiftX), private (Zerocoin protocol) and secure microtransactions. Its main goal is to create a decentralized fully secure and anonymous network to run applications, which do not rely on any central body control. By having a distributed system, thousands of users will be responsible for maintaining the application and data so that there is no single point of failure. “

Buying and Selling Galilel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galilel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galilel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galilel using one of the exchanges listed above.

