Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $161.70

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.70 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 158.60 ($2.07), with a volume of 257305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.40 ($2.08).

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of £176.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.54.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

