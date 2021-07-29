Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

