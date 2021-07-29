Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.
OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.