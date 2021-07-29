Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Raised to $147.00 at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.26. Garmin has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $156.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,940.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

