GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.99.

NYSE GATX traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $92.45. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,182. GATX has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

