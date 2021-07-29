GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

GDS stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GDS by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GDS by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

