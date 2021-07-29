Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Genasys stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,011. The stock has a market cap of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

