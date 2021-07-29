Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of GEGYY remained flat at $$2.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $580.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.66.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.