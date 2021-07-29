Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,641 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 189,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,534 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.26.

