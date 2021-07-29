Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,208 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $83.04. 18,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

