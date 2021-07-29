Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,352 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 9.51% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $26,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCTR. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

NYSEARCA:FCTR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.43. 1,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,832. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $35.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71.

