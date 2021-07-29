Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,618 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,590,000 after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,621. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $66.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

