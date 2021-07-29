Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Generac were worth $85,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Generac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.88.

GNRC stock opened at $431.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.26. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.88 and a 52 week high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

