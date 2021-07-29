Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Sells $228,550.00 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gentex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 26.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

