Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,071 Shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,836,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 45,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 237,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 51,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $441.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.78. MDC Partners Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

