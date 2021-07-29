Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liquidia by 189.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Liquidia by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Liquidia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Liquidia by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.07.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

