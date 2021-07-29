Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,795 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Ultralife worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.60. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Ultralife Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.