Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 148.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,600,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agora by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Agora by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,183 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,616,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Agora by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 591,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 158,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of API stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on API shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

