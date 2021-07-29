Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 274,364 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,364 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of XpresSpa Group worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 44,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 101,345 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XSPA stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.35.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 881.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Research analysts expect that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.