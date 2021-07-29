Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Point by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Five Point by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Five Point by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.41. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

