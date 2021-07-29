Geoffrey Sam Sells 300,000 Shares of Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) Stock

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) insider Geoffrey Sam sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.36), for a total value of A$150,300.00 ($107,357.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.66.

About Earlypay

Earlypay Ltd provides financial solutions SME businesses in Australia. The company operates through Invoice Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. It offers invoice factoring and discounting, and clean energy finance services, as well as business line of credit. The company also provides equipment finance services for old and new equipment, such as sale back of owned or partially owned equipment, private sales, and mid-term financing.

