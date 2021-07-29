Geoffrey Sam Sells 300,000 Shares of Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) Stock

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) insider Geoffrey Sam sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.36), for a total value of A$150,300.00 ($107,357.14).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.66.
About Earlypay
See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Earlypay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlypay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.