GeyserCoin Hits Market Cap of $123,481.38 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $123,481.38 and $1,303.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,929.06 or 2.08807112 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000230 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,552,585 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.