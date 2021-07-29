Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. 5,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,451,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.31.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
