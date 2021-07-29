Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,922 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $126.21 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.