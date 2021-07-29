Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $264,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $232.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.93 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.95.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.