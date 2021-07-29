Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $283,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,915,000 after acquiring an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.73 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

