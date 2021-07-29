Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $363,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $379.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.