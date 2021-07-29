Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 952 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

