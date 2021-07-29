Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:GLT opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 210,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.