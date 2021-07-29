GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,400 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,560.80 ($20.39).

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 19.40 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,421 ($18.57). The company had a trading volume of 2,057,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,548. The company has a market cap of £71.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,399.10.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

