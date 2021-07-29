Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

NYSE:OXY opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.